Ottawa was hit by 28 centimetres of snow on Sunday with more on the way in the next few days, plus a strong wind to blow it all around today.

Monday's forecast calls for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon, along with a northwest wind gusting from 30 to 50 kilometres per hour. The high is –3 C.

Tonight remains cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of more snow overnight as the northwest wind swirls at 20 km/h, and then lightens in the evening. The low will be –12 C.

Tuesday is once again cloudy with five more centimetres of snow expected, which will just make life harder for city crews trying to clear Sunday's snow dump. The high should be –2 C.

Tuesday night should have more periods of snow with the low only falling to –3 C, then more snow on Wednesday with a high of –2 C.

Sunday was the snowiest day of the winter, so far.

Looking forward to next weekend — a long weekend in Ontario — the high looks like it will jump above 0 C.