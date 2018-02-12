After a slushy, slippery weekend, the Ottawa area should see mostly clear skies this week.

Monday's forecasted high is -4 C, without much wind on a sunny day.

Tonight it will drop down to -21 C, flirting with a frostbite advisory with the wind chill making it feel like -25.

Tuesday is much the same as Monday, but it starts to warm up that night.

An overnight low of -8 C leads into above-zero daytime highs the next two days, with a chance of some rain on Thursday.

A very early look ahead to the Family Day weekend suggests it will be sunny and temperatures will be pretty standard for mid-February.

