It's another windy, chilly day in the capital but once again, the sun will make an appearance. That's a very valuable thing in February.

Friday's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a west wind at 20 kilometres per hour in the morning with a high of –13 C. The wind could make it feel as cold as –25.

Tonight should be cloudy with snow starting early in the evening. We should get between two and four centimetres of snow overnight as the low drops slightly to –15 C.

The weekend looks snowy and cloudy, which means possibly no sun.

Saturday should see periods of snow through the day that add up to two more centimetres. The high will be –8 C.

There's a chance of more snow on Sunday as the high reaches –6 C.

The temperature rises slightly next week, too, with a little more snow.