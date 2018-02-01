It will be briefly milder today, but the cold will return with force on Friday.

The morning starts with –1 C, but wind will make it feel more like minus 6.

The high will sneak up just above the freezing mark, with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., a squall line will sweep through the area with a quick shot of snow. It will only be a centimetre or two.

There's a snow squall watch for Ottawa-Gatineau and areas immediately around it, but it doesn't go as far as Brockville or Kingston.

Colder, windy conditions will develop overnight and into Friday.

