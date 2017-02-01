Ottawa received some fresh snow early this morning, which should amount to a little more than two centimetres.

Wednesday's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of more flurries and a high of –6 C.

Tonight should remain partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of –17 C (brrr).

Thursday is Groundhog Day, but we wouldn't mind a repeat of the day's weather. The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon, including a west wind at 20 kilometres per hour. The high will be about –5 C.

After Thursday night's temperature falls to –14 C, Friday should be sunny with a high of –6 C. Then on Friday night it should drop to –17 C.

Saturday is identical to Friday, which means it's time to enjoy the winter weather. With all this cold, another stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway should open in the coming days.

Sunday (Super Bowl day for sports fans) looks quite snowy.