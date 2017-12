There's a decent chance that Ottawa-Gatineau will see a repeat of Saturday evening's snowfall today.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day, with a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon and a daytime high of –3 C.

There's an even greater chance of snowfall tonight, but skies should clear by midnight. The overnight low currently sits at a brisk –16 C.

Prepare for more double-digit lows on Monday, too.

null null