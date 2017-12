Thursday's high temperature will mirror Wednesday's, hovering above zero. But unlike Wednesday, the wind won't be quite so biting.

Expect a mostly cloudy day with a high of 1 C and southwest winds of 15 to 30 km/h. Flurries are possible late in the afternoon or evening.

The temperature will drop to a low of –8 C overnight Thursday — perhaps a sign of what's coming. Temperatures are expected to really drop (a high of –10 C) by Sunday.

