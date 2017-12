We hit the double digits Tuesday, but that might not happen again until next spring.

Prepare yourselves for a blustery, cold day today. There could be some slippery spots on the roads this morning to watch out for, too.

The high will make it just above freezing, but the southwest winds gusting near 50 km/h will make it feel much colder.

At least the forecast is still storm-free for the rest of the work week.

