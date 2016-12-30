Morning flurries are expected to end by noon in Ottawa but winds gusting at up to 50 kilometres per hour will continue into the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The mild –3 C this morning will drop to –8 C in the afternoon before plummeting to –16 C overnight.

New Year's Eve comes with at least five to 10 centimetres of fresh snow, which is expected to begin in the morning as winds gust between 20 and 40 kilometres per hour and last well into the night.

The temperature is expected to hold steady around –5 C during the day and through the night, a decent temperature if you're planning to spend some time celebrating outside.

There's a 40 per cent chance of snow on the first day of 2017 with a high of 2 C and a low of –6 C.