Good news for tobogganers: we're in for some fresh snow in Ottawa.

It will be a mild –1 C this morning as the city gets blanketed in five centimetres of snow — but watch out for winds gusting at 20 kilometres per hour, according to Environment Canada.

Two more centimetres of snow are expected tonight as the temperature dips to a low of –7 C.

It will be mainly cloudy on Friday with a 60 per cent chance of snow in the morning with strong winds and a high of –4 C. The temperature is expected to fall to –7 C in the afternoon before eventually dipping to –15 C overnight.

There's a 60 per cent chance snow will continue on Saturday as the temperature hovers between –3 C and –4 C.