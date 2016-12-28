Expect two centimetres of fresh snow this morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with the temperature holding steady at –5 C.

More clouds are expected to roll in near midnight with the temperature dipping to –11 C and a 40 per cent chance of snow before morning, according to Environment Canada.

​Thursday comes with periods of snow — between five and 10 centimetres — as the temperature hovers between –1 C and –5 C.

The forecast for Friday is a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The day's high of –5 C will dip as low as –18 C overnight.