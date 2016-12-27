After a Boxing Day with freezing rain that turned roads and sidewalks into skating rinks, there's a chance of snow in Ottawa tonight, according to Environment Canada.

A mild temperature, hovering around 4 C in the morning, is expected to drop to 0 C this afternoon, with mainly cloudy skies and winds gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres per hour.

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries in the evening with a low of –9 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud on Wednesday with a high of –6 C and a low of –8 C.

Thursday comes with periods of snow as the temperature hovers between –1 C and –4 C.