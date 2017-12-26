If you're thinking of hitting the trails to work off that turkey dinner, today is the day to do it before a deep freeze grips the city, sending temperatures plunging.

You can expect a mix of sun and cloud today. The high will be -12 C, with winds blowing out of the west at 20 km/h.

Overnight, the low will drop to a bone-chilling -24 C under clear skies. With winds of up to 15 km/h, it will feel more like -28 C.

Temperature-wise, things aren't looking better for the rest of the week, with highs stuck around -20 C through Friday. The lows will dip even further, hitting -27 C overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

On the plus side, it's expected to be sunny, so bundle up and enjoy the bright days as best you can.

