Ottawa woke up to a blanket of fresh snow Christmas morning.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Ottawa area, with falling and blowing snow. Ottawa will be getting two to four centimetres of the white stuff throughout the day.

The day's high will be –6 C but the wind chill will make things feel like –25.

It will become cloudy late in the evening with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening and overnight.

Christmas Day will be mild compared to the rest of the week.

Environment Canada predicts a high of –12 C for Boxing Day, –19 C for Wednesday, –20 C for Thursday and a high of –21 C Friday, not factoring in the wind chill.

