This weather pretty much rules.

The high on Thursday should reach about zero C in Ottawa and Gatineau with snow — about two to four centimetres of it — ending late in the morning, giving way to mainly cloudy skies. There's a risk of freezing rain early in the morning.

Overnight it'll be partly cloudy with a low of –4 C.

For Friday a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of plus 2 C and southwest winds gusting from 20 to 40 km/h near noon. On Friday night it should be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of snow and a low of –1 C.

Look-ahead holiday forecast:

Saturday, Christmas Eve: So far, Environment Canada predicts a high of plus 4 C under cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Saturday night could bring cloudy periods with a low of –2 C.

Sunday, Christmas Day: So far, a high of plus 1 C is expected under cloudy skies with another 60 per cent chance of flurries. Sunday night could bring cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a low of –12 C.