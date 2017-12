Usually, temperatures rise as the day moves along. But not today.

Gusty westerly winds over 40 km/h will pull down much colder air today, so it will get colder not warmer by the afternoon, when the temperature will drop to a low of ​–8 C.

There will be sunshine, but it will only help psychologically.

By night there will be a few clouds and the low will drop to ​–19 C. With the windchill it will feel like minus 25.

Bundle up!

