A weak cold front passes through the region this morning, giving way to a mix of sun and cloud.

Look for a high near –9 C but a developing west-northwest wind gusting 15 to 30 km/h will make things feel cooler. That wind will slowly drop off through the evening.

By puck drop for the outdoor hockey game, temperatures will fall to the minus teens.

A bright cold day is on tap for Sunday, with a high of –13 C.

