Watch out for a strong northwesterly wind today.

Gusts up to 50 km/h combined with temperatures hovering around –12 C will create a nose-numbing wind chill in the minus 20s, not to mention blowing and drifting snow.

The Ottawa International Airport ended up getting 17 centimetres of snow during Tuesday's storm.

It stays cold Thursday as well, and still windy too, but not quite as bad as today's wind.

