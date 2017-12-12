Get ready for the first significant snowstorm of the season today.

Both the morning and the afternoon commute should be affected by the storm, meaning it'll take you much longer to get where you need to go.

By nightfall Tuesday, snowfall totals for Ottawa-Gatineau should be near 15 centimetres.

A strong northeast wind between 20-40 km/h will cause poor visibility at times, and make today's high of – 6 C feel much colder.

And guess what? It gets even colder and windier from Tuesday night into Wednesday.

