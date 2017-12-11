Start flexing those snow shovelling muscles, Ottawa-Gatineau.

Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for a number of communities across eastern Ontario and west Quebec, predicting snow to begin falling tonight.

An Alberta Clipper could cause between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow to fall in Ottawa between tonight and Tuesday evening, with higher amounts also a possibility, the agency says.

No snowfall warnings, however, are expected.

As for the daytime forecast, Monday should see sunny skies across Ottawa-Gatineau, with clouds rolling in later in the afternoon.

The daytime high should be a brisk –10 C, and should hold steady overnight.

