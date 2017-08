We had a brief stretch with no rain, but it's back again.

Wednesday morning's sun and cloud will fade into showers late in the afternoon. Ottawa could also see some thunderstorms, as well.

The high will be 24 C, with a humidex of 29 C. Even with the clouds, the UV index will be quite high, so you may want to protect your skin.

Late evening will get even wetter, combined with fog patches developing overnight.

