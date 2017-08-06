Today's weather will be on the cooler side again today before temperatures rise slightly higher toward the middle of next week.

There will be a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon, according to Environment Canada. The winds will be gusting up to 40 km/h and the high will be 22 C.

The UV index will be 7 or high.

It might be a good idea to bring a jacket if you're outside tonight. As the cloud cover increases into the evening, the winds will become calmer but the low will dip to a chilly 10 C.

The colder summer weather is expected to continue on the civic holiday on Monday.