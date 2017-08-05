The weather might get a little stormy again today, but it will be a lot cooler and less humid than Friday.

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 22 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of showers. The humidex will make it feel like 25 C.

There's a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon with the winds picking up to around 40 km/h this morning.

The UV index will be 7 or high.

In the evening, it will cool down significantly. The low will reach 11 C at night with a 30 per cent chance of showers as the winds become calmer.

Expect to see the same kind of weather conditions for Sunday as well.