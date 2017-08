Brace yourselves, Ottawa. It's about to get humid — really humid.

The temperature will reach 29 C, but it will feel like a scorching 37 C Friday afternoon.

We may see a slight chance of thunderstorms throughout afternoon, but by evening we will almost definitely have rain.

Friday will be a mix of sun and cloud with a strong wind gusting south at 20 km/h by afternoon.

Don't like the humidity? We'll be in the clear by Saturday.

null null