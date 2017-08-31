There's a chill in the air this morning as a cold front that arrived last night pushes through the region.

Thursday's high is a cool 15 C, and with wind gusts in the 45 km/h range, it should feel even colder.

The next two nights should also be brisk, especially in the northern parts of the region. In fact, Environment Canada is warning of frost both nights, as temperatures dip down to 3 C and 1 C, respectively.

Skies should clear Friday, but don't expect temperatures to crack the 20 C mark until Saturday. Despite the chill, UV levels will remain high as the sun breaks thorough.

Still, we did have a nice run of warm days this past week. And it is September tomorrow, so we're due for some cooler temperatures.

