Another nice day is ahead with temperatures above average at 25 C.

The UV levels climb back to 7 or high today, so keep sunscreen at the ready. We haven't had to think about umbrellas for a while, but a system cycling through ahead of a cold front may see a few isolated showers later tonight into the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures behind that front will chill considerably, with daytime highs in the mid to higher teens and overnight lows by Friday near 6 C degrees.

null null