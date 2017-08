Thursday's weather looks a lot like Wednesday, with no big changes.

It will be warm and sticky for most of the day, with a high of 27 C. You know the drill, Ottawa: the humidity will make it feel like 34 C.

Clouds with sunny breaks are expected for the entirety of the day, with scattered showers or thunderstorms in the afternoon.

This forecast is getting familiar, as Friday looks just like the days before it. The humidity will finally depart by the weekend.

