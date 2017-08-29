It's shaping up to be another great day in the nation's capital.

Sunshine and a high near 25 C are expected today with a humidex at 27 C. The UV level will remain high between 7 and 8, so keep the sunscreen handy.

A few fog patches in the Maniwaki and Upper Gatineau area will burn off before long this morning. Continued cool starts and mild days are expected through Wednesday before a system cycling through might bring a few showers to parts of the region overnight into Thursday.

What is important to note about the system that could bring rain on that day is the cold front being pulled behind it.

The high will drop to the mid to high teens by Thursday.

