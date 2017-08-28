With a high of 25 C under sunny skies, it's perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors in the final week before school starts for many.

Some humidity is creeping back into the forecast early this week: it'll feel more like 27 Monday with a high UV index of 7.

Overnight, it should be partly cloudy with a cool low of 11 C.

Tuesday is expected to bring more sunshine, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon, with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 26.

Tuesday night should be clear with another low of 11 C.

Later this week, expect temperatures to drop.

