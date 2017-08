There are no rainbows in today's weather forecast, with perfect conditions expected for the annual Capital Pride parade.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 23 C with a mix of sun and cloud, and, believe it or not, there is no chance of rain today.

The UV index will be 7, which is high.

Tonight, skies will clear as the low dips to 9 C.

The start to the work week is expected to be even sunnier, with a high of 25 C on Monday.