Do you long for those clear blue skies? Hate rain and cloud cover with a searing, turbulent passion?

Then this weekend in Ottawa-Gatineau is for you.

Environment Canada is forecasting sunshine for the majority of both Saturday and Sunday. A few clouds could pop up Saturday afternoon, but they should be gone by nightfall.

Saturday's high is 22 C, while Sunday is expected to hit 23 C. The UV index should sit around six both days.

Of course, as befits late August, it's sweater weather once the sun goes down. Saturday night's low currently sits at a crisp 8 C.

