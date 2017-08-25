With a second straight day of sunshine on the way, Ottawa-Gatineau has entered what should be a long stretch of great weather.

A few foggy patches on the outskirts of Ottawa-Gatineau will dissipate as the sun rises.

Temperatures are expected to hit 21 C today — a few degrees below normal for this time of year. UV levels remain high, between six and seven, so keep that sunscreen handy.

The sunshine and low humidity should last right through the weekend, so get outside and enjoy it

With temperatures dropping down to the single digits overnight, it's a reminder that these beautiful warm times will soon give way to much colder days.

