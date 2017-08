Thursday beings with some sunshine and no rain in the forecast — something that has become a rare phenomenon.

The next five days are rain-free, as well.

Today, like the rest of the week, will be noticeably cooler and calmer. Ottawa is not in the path of rain or unsettled weather, but the overnight lows will be in the chilly single digits.

UV levels will remain high, so make sure you pack sunscreen if you're heading out to enjoy this break from our rainy summer.

