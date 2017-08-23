After some dramatic weather yesterday, Wednesday and the rest of the week will bring some welcome calm.

Temperatures will be in the low 20s across the region today, and won't rise much higher during the rest of the week. Overnight lows will drop into the single digits, as well.

Happily, this reporter does not have to talk about rain for at least another few days.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a bit of a breeze at times — but after all the storms we endured yesterday, I think we can handle this, Ottawa.

As for weather records, about 30.2 mm of rain fell at the Ottawa airport yesterday, breaking the previous record of 27.6 set on Aug. 22, 2002.

