Expect foggy patches to dissipate this morning but the day will remain muggy under mostly cloudy skies.

High temperatures near 27 C, about 3 degrees above average today, will spark off a few isolated thunderstorms today as a cool front approaches.

Expect those cells to roll through the region for most of the day alternating with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Wednesday is shaping up cooler and leading to a more calm, clear and cooler end to the week.

Finally, a stretch of three days without rain.

