There haven't been very many piping hot summer days in Ottawa so far this season, so today's weather forecast will be welcome news for heat lovers.

It's going to be about 30 C today under mainly sunny skies, and the humidity will make it feel more like 36.

Hot!

As for Monday night, it's expected to be clear with fog patches and a low of about 18 C.

The good times don't last too long, though. It's soggy summer 2017, of course, so there's rain in the forecast for Tuesday with the risk of a thunderstorm.

At least it'll be about 29 C.

