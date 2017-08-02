Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Ottawa area.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing heavy rain. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across Southern Ontario, the weather agency's watch reads.

"Local rainfall amounts of 50 mm in an hour or less are possible in localities that are affected by a very slow-moving thunderstorm or two. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and hail are also possible."

The temperature peaked at 29 C Tuesday, but it felt more like 35 with the humidity.

Things look to be on the sticky side right into Friday, with relief arriving by the weekend.

