Just like on Friday, the cycle of rain, sunshine and thundershowers should continue for Saturday.

Temperatures will sit a little below average today, at around 23 to 24 C. Expect fog patches to clear before too long.

If you like the heat and sunshine, don't worry: Sunday is shaping up to bring lots of both to the area, with a high of 28 C.

Ottawa, by the way, is moving up the charts — but not necessarily in a good way. This year now sits 14th in the list of wettest years on record. And we still have over four months to go.

So grab the umbrella, but don't forget to pack the sunscreen as well this weekend.

