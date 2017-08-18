Get set for a rather damp and unsettled Friday, Ottawa.

Temperatures will sit in the low 20s, slightly below average for this time of year, and the rain will make for a muggy start to the weekend.

A few thunderstorms will accompany this weather system, so keep your eyes on the skies. By the time this whole system has cycled through, we may see between 30 and 40 millimetres accumulate.

Don't despair, though, breaks from the rain are in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday lives up to its name, with clear skies and lots of sun and heat.

