It's looking like a nice start to the day, with temperatures starting in the high teens and heading to about 26 C by the afternoon.

With the humidex it will feel like 30 C. Despite cloud cover, the UV index should still be 7, or high.

Those clouds will thicken up as the afternoon approaches. Expect to see some rain for parts of the region before nightfall.

Rain continues on Friday with some potential thunderstorms before skies gradually clear on Saturday.

null null