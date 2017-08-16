What a gorgeous day Wednesday is already.

After a rather unsettled and thundery day Tuesday, the next 48 hours should be calm and stable with lots of sunshine to enjoy.

The high will come in just below average today, at 24 C, with humidity levels at about 50 per cent.

It doesn't get much nicer than this, and as the rain is set to return Friday, take some time to soak up the sun today.

UV levels will be high, however — between seven and eight — so bring sunscreen with you if you're heading outside.

