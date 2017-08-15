Environment Canada has ended a severe thunderstorm watch for the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Conditions were "favourable" for the development of high winds, hail, and torrential rainfall around eastern Ontario and west Quebec, the agency said in a statement issued shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Today's high is 25 C, with the humidity making it feel like 29 C. The UV index is currently moderate.

As for Wednesday, both that day and Thursday look to be clear, cooler and full of sunshine.

