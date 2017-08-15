Temperatures are heading to the mid-20s today with a few passing showers.

Humidity levels, nice and low at less than 50 per cent yesterday, are already creeping up and the barometer is dropping.

This leads me to think we may see some isolated thunderstorms popping up around the region after lunch into the early evening, before a clearing out for Wednesday.

Speaking of Wednesday, both that day and Thursday look to be clear, cooler and full of sunshine. Before then, a high near 26 C today, with the humidex readings coming in at 30 C. The UV index will also be high.

