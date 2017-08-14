There's no precipitation in the forecast for this humid Monday but there appears to be a chance of it Tuesday, so get outside and enjoy the lack of rain while you can.

A high of 26 C is expected Monday, feeling more like 31 with the humidity, under mixed skies. There's a very high UV index of eight.

Monday night is expected to bring partly cloudy skies and a low of 15 C.

More mixed skies are expected Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be about 26 C again, feeling like 30 with the humidity.

