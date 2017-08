Sunday is expected to be a lot drier and sunnier as skies clear after Saturday's heavy downpour.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 25 C today with sunny conditions in the morning. The humidex will reach 29 C as a mix of sun and cloud rolls into the afternoon.

The UV index will be 7 or high.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 13 C.

The dry spell will continue for at least another day as Monday should bring much of the same weather conditions as today.

