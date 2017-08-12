You can expect some patchy fog this morning and a rather damp day to start the weekend.

Rumbles of thunder will be heard across the city as stormy clouds roll through over the course of the next 24 hours.

The total rain accumulation for the day will depend upon whether you are set up under one of those pockets of storms or not. All in all, you can expect between 10 and 20 millimetres of rain.

We won't reach the month's average high of just under 26 C today, as temperatures rise only to the 23 C mark.

Skies remain overcast right into Sunday.

Speaking of Sunday, it's looking pretty promising for clear skies later in the day, so the weekend won't be a complete wash.

