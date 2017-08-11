Some fog rolled in overnight, and though the fog patches will dissipate this morning, the skies never really clear up completely.

A muggy high near 27 C will lead the onset of unsettled weather by this afternoon.

We could see a few more thunderstorms kick in, as well.

Unfortunately for folks with outdoor plans, the ‎damp conditions prevail into Saturday with total rainfall over 25 millimetres. Some areas could see up to 40 millimetres once the thunderstorms set in.

Saturday will be cooler at 22 C as well.

Well, Ottawa, 2017 now officially holds the number one spot for having the most rain days on record.

