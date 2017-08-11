Some fog rolled in overnight, and though the fog patches will dissipate this morning, the skies never really clear up completely.
A muggy high near 27 C will lead the onset of unsettled weather by this afternoon.
We could see a few more thunderstorms kick in, as well.
Unfortunately for folks with outdoor plans, the damp conditions prevail into Saturday with total rainfall over 25 millimetres. Some areas could see up to 40 millimetres once the thunderstorms set in.
Saturday will be cooler at 22 C as well.
Well, Ottawa, 2017 now officially holds the number one spot for having the most rain days on record.
