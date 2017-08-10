Ottawa will see a chilly start to the morning, but the temperature will pick up quickly in the afternoon.

Lower humidity and a decent start to the day will give way to increasing cloud and a few isolated thundershowers this afternoon.

With a daytime high near 27 C and a humidex of 32 C‎, Thursday won't sit as comfortably as the last two days have, but I'd take it over the weekend forecast: rain moves in Friday and Saturday stays damp, as well.

The Perseid meteor shower will peak ‎this week too, but our skies aren't cooperating for good viewing so far.

