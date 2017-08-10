Ottawa will see a chilly start to the morning, but the temperature will pick up quickly in the afternoon.
Lower humidity and a decent start to the day will give way to increasing cloud and a few isolated thundershowers this afternoon.
With a daytime high near 27 C and a humidex of 32 C, Thursday won't sit as comfortably as the last two days have, but I'd take it over the weekend forecast: rain moves in Friday and Saturday stays damp, as well.
The Perseid meteor shower will peak this week too, but our skies aren't cooperating for good viewing so far.
null
null
null
null