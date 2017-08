Goodbye July (where we did not hit 30 C all month), and welcome August.

It will be a fine way to start the new month with blue skies, sunshine and a mild high near 30 C. Humidity levels will be tolerable, but will rise by Wednesday when there will be a few thunderstorms developing by the afternoon.

The wind today will be light and variable. Let's hope we see many more days like today this month.

