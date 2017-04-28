We hope you managed to enjoy the hot and humid weather on Thursday, because it's cooling down today and all weekend with lots of opportunity for rain.

The high will reach about 19 C Friday with southwest winds gusting from 20-40 km/h. The UV index will be seven, or high.

Friday night will be clear with increasing clouds after midnight, then a 30 per cent chance of rain before morning. Winds will become light and the low will dip down to about 12 C.

Saturday won't warm up too much. The high will be about 14 C under mixed skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and west winds gusting from 20-40 km/h.

It'll be downright cold Saturday night as the low drops to zero C under partly cloudy skies. Dress warm in you're heading out.

On Sunday the high will reach just 7 C under cloudy skies. There's a 70 per cent chance of showers. The same is expected Sunday night with a low of 3 C.

Monday and Tuesday also bring chances of rain, but the high temperatures jumps back up to 17 C and 15 C, respectively.